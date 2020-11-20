Hwy 1 to close intermittently for avalanche control over Rogers Pass

Avalanche control is planned for Nov. 21 on Highway 1, east of Revelstoke.
Control activity is planned between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd in Glacier National Park, starting at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. PST. The road will be closed intermittently and a detour is not available. Individual closures of one hour is to be expected.
It is currently raining in Revelstoke and expected to change to snow. DriveBC says the road over Rogers Pass has compact snow and slippery sections. Caution is advised.
Check DriveBC for updates.
