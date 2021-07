A vehicle incident and downed hydro lines have closed the road, according to DriveBC

Highway 33 is closed in both directions with no detours.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident between Beaverdell Station Road and Carmi Station has closed the road, along with some downed hydro lines.

Crews have been sent to the area to assess the situation.

As of now, there is no detour available.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

