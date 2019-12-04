Portions of the Mission Creek Greenway closed in 2018 (contributed)

Ice buildup on creek forces closures of Mission Park Greenway

RDCO is asking users to respect closure signs and barricades until trail reopens

A large buildup of ice on Mission Creek has forced the closure of the greenway.

According to the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) the closure affects both sides of Mission Creek from the Gordon Drive Bridge underpasses downstream to the Lakeshore Road Bridge. Three trails along the closed section are impacted.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police investigate bush fire on Mission Creek Greenway

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said the trail closure was made as a safety precaution.

“Where the ice was building up and not knowing what was going to happen to the greenway, we closed both sections of the trail between the two bridges”, said Smith.

Bruce said the ice jams being seen now typically occur along the creek later in the springtime.

Despite the ice buildup, Smith said conditions are already improving around the trail.

“As far as we know, it’s open water in most of the areas,” said Smith.

“The warmer temperatures seem to be helping and much of the ice is now melting back into the main channel of creek.”

In the meantime, the district is asking commuters to use different routes to get to their destination and respect the barricades and closure signs posted along the greenway.

Regional park staff will monitor the creek flows and ice regularly until conditions are optimal to reopen the section, according to the district.

For up-to-date information on the greenway, you can visit the RDCO’s website.

