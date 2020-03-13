Iconic comedian Mike Dambra set to perform in Kelowna

The two events are still scheduled to occur despite COVID-19 outbreak

More laughs will soon be coming to Kelowna.

Comedian Mike Dambra is set to perform at a “Comedy Brew HAHA” event at Freddy’s Brewpub on March 27 and 28.

Dambra’s 30-year comedy career includes performances with iconic actors Adam Sandler, Mick Foley and Paul Reiser.

Dambra has also performed at other stand-up comedy shows in Toronto and in his hometown of Edmonton.

Tickets for the March 27 event will be 50 per cent off to celebrate Train Wreck Comedy’s (TWC) 10-year existence in the Okanagan.

Despite the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, TWC owner Rob Balsdon said the events will forge on.

To buy a ticket for the upcoming events, you can visit TWC’s website.

