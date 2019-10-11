Illegal hunting, ransacked U-Haul and other unsolved crimes in the Okanagan

Local RCMP and Crime Stoppers have released info about several recent crimes

The Kelowna RCMP and Crime Stoppers recently released details about an array of unsolved crimes hoping it will spur some help from the public to solve the crimes.

In Kelowna:

A U-Haul trucked carrying donations to a Rutland scarecrow family festival was ransacked last weekend on Oct. 5.

The truck was parked tightly against a building but thieves were still able to cut the lock and make away with donations including tents, storage bags, a $270 painting kit, sponges, a food cooler, flats of water and SunRype juice, 75 pairs of pants, 50 shirts and 50 sweatshirts.

On Oct. 8, police received reports of a fraud that happened at a baby and maternity store in September. The manager of the store reported a woman using a stolen credit card to purchase a baby bouncer worth $400. Police hope to identify the suspect.

In West Kelowna:

RCMP and conservation officers are looking to identify an illegal hunter.

Early in the monring on Oct. 7, police were patrolling an area near the overpass close to Trepanier Road when a large pool of blood was found on the road. Drag marks led police to an SKS rifle laying in the grass. Officers expect that a male mule deer was poached in the area, likely early in the morning between 1:45 a.m. and 3 a.m. Police hope to identify the owner of the rifle.

A outboard boat motor was stolen in West Kelowna on Oct. 7 from a residence in the 3300 block of Gates Road. A 2009 Mercury motor with serial number 0R368940. The motor was attached to the boat with a padlock which was cut.

In Lake Country:

Two men made away with some stolen property after breaking into an underground parking lot in the 3500 block of Woodsdale Road in Lake Country. In the early hours on Sept. 30, the suspects stole five bicycles, two chainsaws and a garage-door key fob.

One suspect is described as slim, with a stubble goatee, Carhartt brand hat, dark sweater and camo pants. The other suspect is described wearing all black clothing.

Staff from the BC Liquor Store on Highway 97 in Lake Country reported a theft to RCMP on Oct. 4.

A man left the store with a 1.14 litre of Grey Goose vodka tucked into his pants. He attempted a decoy purchase by approaching the register, stating that he forgot his wallet, then left with the stolen bottle.

He’s described as a man in his late 30s, blonde hair and yellow and dark clothing.

People with any information about any of these crimes or thefts are asked to call RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

