Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)

Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)

Illegally cut trees threaten public safety in Lake Country park

A professional arborist has been called in to help

Someone has been illegally cutting trees in Jack Seaton Park.

A spokesperson with the District of Lake Country says about 30 trees were cut, some dead and others still alive.

A professional arborist will start work on removing the cut trees tomorrow (Jan. 5).

Many of the trees were not felled properly and pose a threat to safety.

Lake Country residents can expect the trails around Jack Seaton Park will be closed during the removal.

Tree cutting in public spaces and parks is illegal. Lake Country RCMP are investigating.

READ MORE: Volunteers needed in Lake Country to speak with seniors on long-term care living

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsLake CountryparksRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Vernon child found safe

Just Posted

The Kelowna International Airport experienced many delays and cancellations over the holidays because of weather conditions. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Holiday rush slowing down at Kelowna’s airport as majority of bags picked up

Emergency Response Team and RCMP on scene at Cactus Road in Kelowna on Dec. 30, 2022. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
First charges laid after multiple arrests in Kelowna police standoff

Protesters gather outside the Kelowna Court House during the sentencing of fraudulent social worker Robert Riley Saunders. (Jacqueline Gelineau)
Unregistered social workers should not be allowed, says governing body

(Black Press file photo)
Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie