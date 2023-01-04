Illegally cut trees threaten public safety in Lake Country park

Someone has been illegally cutting trees in Jack Seaton Park.
A spokesperson with the District of Lake Country says about 30 trees were cut, some dead and others still alive.
A professional arborist will start work on removing the cut trees(Jan. 5).
Many of the trees were not felled properly and pose a threat to safety.
Lake Country residents can expect the trails around Jack Seaton Park will be closed during the removal.
Tree cutting in public spaces and parks is illegal. Lake Country RCMP are investigating.
