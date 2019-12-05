The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses to an arrest made in Penticton on Nov. 8, during which the male resisted and sustained a head injury. (File Photo)

Independent Investigations Office seeks witnesses following arrest in Penticton

The male resisted arrest at approximately 8:40 a.m. and sustained a head injury

Authorities are looking for people who may have witnessed the RCMP arrest a man who sustained a head injury while resisting arrest in Penticton on Nov. 8.

According to a release from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), Penticton RCMP attempted to arrest a man after a theft from a store at 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 8. Police allege the suspect resisted arrest and sustained a head injury that required medical attention.

“He was taken to hospital, which he subsequently eloped and had to be returned later, again by police,” states the release. “The male was admitted to hospital where his condition deteriorated and subsequently, he died six days later on Nov. 14.”

The release does not state whether the man’s death is directly connected to his head injury or what caused the injury.

The IIO is looking to speak with the driver and/or occupants of a tan or grey Honda Odyssey with a hood deflector that stopped at the junction of Government Street and Forestbrook Drive for police before continuing between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m.

It is also looking for the driver and/or occupants of a purple or grey Honda CR-V that turned right onto Forestbrook Drive between those times.

Anyone with information related to this arrest is asked to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
