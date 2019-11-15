Indigenous Artisan’s Trail gallery officially launched

A mobile gallery featuring Indigenous artists and artisans has officially launched.

The Indigenous Artisan’s Trail (IArt) is a partnership between the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and Indigenous Tourism BC.

The mobile gallery features Indigenous artists from the Nkalapa’mux, Secwemec and Syilx nations in the Thompson-Okanagan region with the goal of helping them gain exposure and sell their art.

IArt manager Amanda Adams said the trailer itself needs more finishing touches before it can fully be on the road.

“We would like to see the trailer finished at the end of January, and then I would like to get in a few pilot projects maybe in February just for soft openings, and then fully on the road in March 2020,” Adams said.

“We want to make the trailer accessible for everyone so right now, we’re just waiting for the lift to be installed, completing the stage and completing the wrap for augmented reality around the exterior of trailer.”

Les Louis and Shannon Kilroy are among the mobile gallery’s featured artists. Louis paints, makes hand drums, as well as sculptures. Some of his pieces will be available for sale at IArt. Kilroy makes leather goods and the gallery will also sell shirts she designed using ancestral pictographs.

Louis and Kilroy both say they’re excited for the opportunity to showcase their art to a wider audience.

For the mobile gallery’s locations and dates, visit IArt’s website.

