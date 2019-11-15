Indigenous Artisan’s Trail gallery officially launched

The mobile gallery will feature Indigenous art, fashion and jewelry

A mobile gallery featuring Indigenous artists and artisans has officially launched.

The Indigenous Artisan’s Trail (IArt) is a partnership between the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and Indigenous Tourism BC.

The mobile gallery features Indigenous artists from the Nkalapa’mux, Secwemec and Syilx nations in the Thompson-Okanagan region with the goal of helping them gain exposure and sell their art.

IArt manager Amanda Adams said the trailer itself needs more finishing touches before it can fully be on the road.

“We would like to see the trailer finished at the end of January, and then I would like to get in a few pilot projects maybe in February just for soft openings, and then fully on the road in March 2020,” Adams said.

“We want to make the trailer accessible for everyone so right now, we’re just waiting for the lift to be installed, completing the stage and completing the wrap for augmented reality around the exterior of trailer.”

Les Louis and Shannon Kilroy are among the mobile gallery’s featured artists. Louis paints, makes hand drums, as well as sculptures. Some of his pieces will be available for sale at IArt. Kilroy makes leather goods and the gallery will also sell shirts she designed using ancestral pictographs.

Louis and Kilroy both say they’re excited for the opportunity to showcase their art to a wider audience.

For the mobile gallery’s locations and dates, visit IArt’s website.

READ MORE: Province commits to supporting Indigenous tourism growth in B.C.

READ MORE: Kelowna man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in washroom

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Advertising restrictions frustrate Salmon Arm cannabis retailers
Next story
Focus on issues rather than age and gender, says new Nunavut MP

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan to host first-ever off-site Kelowna city council meeting

The regularly scheduled council meeting will be on UBCO campus on Nov. 18

Crashed semi remains on side of Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The semi trailer that crashed on Thursday in West Kelowna has not been cleared

Kelowna mayor apologizes for initial reaction to sexual assault statistics

The mayor issued the statement after he came under heavy fire from a sexual assault survivor

Rockets’ Foote powers Team WHL to shoot-out victory at Canada Russia Series

Foote picked up two goals and the shoot-out winner in Thursday’s series final

Kelowna man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in washroom

The camera was found in a washroom at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

Indigenous Artisan’s Trail gallery officially launched

The mobile gallery will feature Indigenous art, fashion and jewelry

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Penticton RCMP reviewing sexual assault claims

Thirty-eight per cent of the sexual assault reports in 2018 were deemed “unfounded” by RCMP

Advertising restrictions frustrate Salmon Arm cannabis retailers

Retail prices off-putting to some, but businesses finding supportive clientele

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Morning Start: The man who invented the Pringles can was buried in one

Your morning start for Friday, November 15, 2019

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Most Read