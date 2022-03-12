Infectious disease services expanded at Kelowna General Hospital

Interior Health has announced that infectious disease services have been expanded at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Patients with an infectious disease that require intravenous (IV) antibiotic treatment can now receive it at KGH in the new outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT) clinic.

“Our health-care teams are always looking at ways to improve services and have more patient-centred care,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “Opening this new outpatient clinic will provide better service and care for patients with complex infections.”

The clinic’s services are available for patients that are referred by their physician during their hospital stay or in the emergency unit. They provide support and treatment for pneumonia, cellulitis, abscesses and post-operative wound infections.

KGH is anticipating over 2,000 patients will receive service in the outpatient clinic in its first year. It will provide more timely access to treatment, which will reduce hospital stays and decrease the need to return to the emergency department.

The clinic opened in February and it’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located on the second floor of the Dr. Walter Anderson Building.

READ MORE: Winfield Bakery owners hope to reopen in new location following fire

READ MORE: Masks still required for most areas of Kelowna International Airport

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HospitalsKelowna