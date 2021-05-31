Injured deer and baby living in empty lot of notorious Penticton problem home

Anita Froh took photos of a new born fawn and mom in the backyard of the notorious Winnipeg Street home. (Facebook)

An injured doe has given birth and living with her baby in an empty lot where a notorious problem house once stood on Winnipeg Street.

Neighbouring residents in an apartment building at 144 Brunswick Street have been feeding the mom apples and grain and providing water in every effort to help the suffering deer.

“We are really worried about her. She must have been hit by a car at some point,” said Robert Leong. “You hate to see an animal suffer like this and having a baby with her. No one seems to help.”

Anita Froh managed to grab some adorable pictures of mom and fawn when she was out for a morning walk last week.

She said the fawn was bouncing around the mom and nursing.

BC Conservation Officer Sgt. James Zucchelli said they have been monitoring the doe and fawn and are well aware of the situation.

“The doe is mobile and able to nurse. What’s best for baby is for mom to continue nursing so we are, at this moment, letting nature take its course,” said Zucchelli. “It’s hard to see but they are wildlife. There are quite a few urban deer walking around using three legs.”

The only time they would consider putting the doe down as if she was no longer mobile or became a repeated threat to public safety, he said.

The Conservation Office is advising that nearby residents give the doe and her baby lots of space.

“Also, never pick up and move a fawn. Sometimes does will leave their young for 24 hours but will always come back,” he said.

Also, he recommends not feeding the deer because they become reliant on humans to feed them.

This is the start of fawning season in Penticton, said Zucchelli, warning that urban deer can be defensive of their young.

To report an incident with wildlife call 1-877-952-7277.

The empty lot where the doe and fawn are living used to be a crime-ridden home and a nightmare for neighbours in 2018. Police and bylaw were continuously at the home throughout 2018, arresting people for outstanding warrants and stolen bikes.

Before it was demolished, power and water were shut off to the Winnipeg Street house with the residents using kerosene heaters and a portable generator for electricity. The city had to step in and make the owner demolish the home.

Once the last person was removed from the home, thousands of bike parts were found in the garage and as well as the home.

READ MORE: Notorious problem home demolished

Most Read