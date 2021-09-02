Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Injured hiker rescued and taken to Kelowna General Hospital

The fire department was dispatched to Dilworth’s Mount Baldy this morning

A hiker with an ankle injury was taken to Kelowna General Hospital this morning.

At around 8 a.m., the BC Ambulance Service and Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call of a hiker with an ankle injury on Mount Baldy in the Dilworth area.

Due to the difficult terrain, crews had to use their ATV to recovered the hiker. The woman was then taken to a waiting ambulance and transported to hospital.

