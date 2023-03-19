Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Injured hiker safe thanks to Kelowna’s Technical Rescue team

The hiker was found cold and unable to put weight on her leg

The Kelowna Fire Department was quick into action Saturday (March 18) after a call was received about an injured hiker.

At about 4:30 p.m. a call was received regarding a 21-year-old female who had injured her leg while hiking.

The woman was located in Canyon Falls and a technical rescue team was activated.

The woman was found about an hour’s walk from the nearest road access. She was cold and could not bear any weight on her leg.

The technical team was able to transport the patient out to a waiting ambulance.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
firefightersHikingKelowna

