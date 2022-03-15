Injured hiker spends night on Anarchist Mountain near Osoyoos

South Okanagan Search and Rescue teams helped extract the hiker via helicopter Tuesday

Four different search and rescue teams worked together on Monday night to rescue a hiker who slipped on rocks near the Anarchist Mountain lookout off Highway 3. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Facebook)

An injured hiker had to spend a cold night on Anarchist Mountain before being rescued the next day Tuesday, March 15.

Medical responders began to search for the individual before the evening on Monday, with the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department (AMFD) being the first to arrive. The hike had slipped on some rocks near the lookout at Anarchist Mountain, near Highway 3.

They began searching without the exact location of the hiker.

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue (SAR), as well as the RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services, were called in to assist with the situation as the evening turned dark.

The hiker wasn’t found until the early morning hours Tuesday. Search and Rescue members remained with the individual until a helicopter could arrive to provide extraction Tuesday morning. The injured person was only able to be assisted via rope rescue courtesy of the Oliver-Osoyoos and Penticton SAR teams.

The hiker was described as “cold and injured.”

“Everyone worked together amazingly over difficult terrain in wet conditions,” said Anarchist Mountain Fire Chief Urs Grob.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen chair Mark Pendergraft was thanked by the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department for providing information about the area that helped search and rescue locate the injured hiker.

A helicopter provided extrication to an injured South Okanagan hiker on Monday (March 14) after the individual slipped and fell on rocks near the Anarchist Mountain lookout off Highway 3 (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Facebook)

