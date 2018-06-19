Injured mountain biker airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

A mountain biker spent the night with rescuers after suffering injuries

Members of Penticton and District Search and Rescue were called out to locate an injured mountain biker in the Wiltse Flats area of the city Monday night. Submitted photo

A 47-year-old Penticton mountain biker was flown to Kelowna General Hospital early Tuesday morning after suffering numerous injuries when he lost control and crashed in steep terrain in the Wiltse Flats area.

According to Randy Brown of Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR) crews were called out at 10 p.m. Monday after RCMP had been notified by residents on Saliken Drive above Ellis Creek Canyon who reportedly heard somebody calling for help.

“Once the location was confirmed 18 PENSAR rescuers climbed into the area and located the mountain biker,” said Brown in a press release. “With diminishing light, steep terrain and in consultation with BC ambulance it was decided that the rescue team stay overnight till first light before an evacuation could be executed.”

At about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday the male was removed by helicopter and flown to Kelowna.

The man’s condition and identity were not available.

