Rendering of U6 development by Mission Group in Kelowna, B.C. - Credit: Mission Group

Input ending for Kelowna housing survey

Residents have until Jan. 15 to add their voice to the survey

It’s the last chance to complete the healthy housing survey.

Residents have until Monday, Jan. 15, to weigh-in on the state of housing in Kelowna through an online survey and share their priorities for the future, according to the city.

Like many other cities across Canada, Kelowna faces unprecedented housing challenges. As part of the Healthy City Strategy, the City of Kelowna recently completed a Housing Needs Assessment which identifies housing needs based on current and future trends.

The online survey is part of the City’s effort to build a Healthy Housing Strategy that will identify actions to positively impact Kelowna’s housing challenges. The survey is available until Jan. 15 on the city’s public engagement website, getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

Results from the recent 2017 citizen survey show that investment in housing is one of the top priorities identified by residents.

Input from the survey and other stakeholder engagement will be used to help develop a draft Healthy Housing Strategy. The public will have an opportunity to review that draft and provide input on it in the spring.

