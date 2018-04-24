Guthrie McKay and Lisa Dudley were shot in their Mission home in September 2008.

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

After 10 years of waiting, Rosemarie Surakka’s request for a public inquest into the death of her daughter is going forward.

Surakka’s daughter, Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay, were shot in their Mission home in September 2008.

The BC Coroners Service announced Tuesday it has scheduled a public inquest into Dudley’s death for June 11 in Burnaby.

The inquest was announced initially in 2010. According to a news release, the dates were confirmed only now, so as not to interfere with criminal proceedings, which concluded in 2017.

In 2008, McKay died at the scene, but Dudley, who was 37 at the time, stayed alive for four days before finally being discovered by a neighbour. She was airlifted to hospital, but died later that day.

Last February, a B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed Surakka’s lawsuit claiming the RCMP failed to properly investigate the death of her daughter.

Four men were eventually convicted: Jack Woodruff, Justin MacKinnon, Bruce Main and Thomas Holden.

During the investigation and four separate trials, court heard that Cpl. Mike White, the RCMP officer responding to a shots-fired call at the couple’s home, left the scene after being there for approximately 10 minutes, without going inside, and did not follow up the next day.

Four years later, White was reprimanded and docked one day’s pay following a review by the adjudication board.

The coroner had also previously announced its intention to hold an inquest into the death of McKay.

While the circumstances of both deaths were explored through criminal proceedings, the release said, Dudley’s death raises issues that are not applicable to McKay’s death, so an inquest will not be held.

Previous story
Blood donations saved Kelowna boy’s life

Just Posted

Blood donations saved Kelowna boy’s life

Cancer survivor Carter Milaney received multiple blood transfusions and a bone marrow transplant

Kelowna RCMP apprehend suspect in downtown bank robbery

The suspect faces potential criminal charges after the Bank of Nova Scotia was robbed Monday.

Study to be conducted for B.C. wine centre

The feasibility study will involve stakeholder engagement with wineries throughout B.C.

Kelowna Chamber taps into world market

The chamber has partnered with the World Trade Centre to help local businesses expand

Grab a pizza tomorrow and help some deserving kids

Papa John’s stores in Kelowna and West Kelowna will be participating in the 4th-annual Dreams for Kids Day

Peppa Pig draws a crowd

Okanagan toddlers squirming with excitement over Peppa Pig

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Unbeaten Sun Devils sweep North Island

The Kelowna Sun Devils watched their 2017 championship board go up on… Continue reading

B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

BCHL’s Surrey Eagles to retire Jaxon Joseph’s No. 10 in light of bus tragedy

Fender bender stalls Kelowna traffic

A two-vehicle accident stalled westbound traffic in Kelowna on Tuesday

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Okanagan gymnasts on the mark at Canada Cup

OGC performs in Montreal, two athletes headed to Columbia

Most Read