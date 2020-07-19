Methamphetamine laced with fentanyl can cause overdoses and even death. (Contributed)

Interior Health issues drug alert for Penticton

Interior Health is finding fentanyl in a substance sold as methamphetamine

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the community of Penticton after finding fentanyl in a substance sold as methamphetamine.

The substance is described as cloudy white in colour, wet looking and soem samples contyain red flakes. Thiose who take this substance are at serious risk of overdosing, according to Interior Health.

Reduce your risk of overdosing by:

    • Getting your drusg checked.
    • Avoiding using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.
    • Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you.
    • If you must use while alone, consider using the lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose. Dowload the app on the App Store or Google Play.
    • When using your substance start with a small amount, then go slow.
    • Use at an overdose prevention or supersized consumption site, if one is near you.
    • Know how to respond to an overdose – call 911, give rescue breaths and naloxone.

Naloxone kits and training is available at:

Martin Street Outreach Clinic

Interior Health MHSU and Public Health

SOWINS mobile outreach

Onesky Community Resources

Pathways Addiction Resource

Snxastwilxtn Centre

Drug checking is available at:

SOWINS mobile outreach

Pathways Addiction Resource Society

Burdock House (residents only)

Compass court/house (residents only)

Overdose prevention/supervise consumption sites:

Burdock House (residents only)

Compass court/house (residents only)

READ MORE: Princeton woman may be the most loved cashier in the history of grocery stores

READ MORE: Kelowna Museum Society welcomes back visitors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Museum Society welcomes back visitors
Next story
Strong season but no market for B.C.’s spot prawn fishers

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing helps launch Diversity in Brewing Scholarship

Diversity in Brewing’s objective is to promote and foster a diverse, respectful, and welcoming brewing industry

Interior Health issues drug alert for Penticton

Interior Health is finding fentanyl in a substance sold as methamphetamine

Kelowna Museum Society welcomes back visitors

Both the Okanagan Heritage Museum and Okanagan Miltary Museum have opened for visitation

UBC Okanagan to host second-straight Canada West golf championship

The Canada West championship is slated for Oct. 2-4

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

Glacier sightseeing bus rolls in the Alberta Rockies killing 3 and injuring others

Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater said there were 27 people on the bus when it crashed

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when its ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Postponement announced following sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

Princeton woman may be the most loved cashier in the history of grocery stores.

Facebook goes crazy with love for retiring Save On employee

Interior Health issues drug alert for Okanagan city

Purple fentanyl found to include methamphetamine in Vernon test

There are some legitimate reasons for seeing U.S. license plates, say police

COVID concerned Canadians react to American travellers

Okanagan designated driving company calls it a night

Driving Hands in Vernon shutting down after seven years of providing safe rides home due to pandemic

Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Multiple provinces, including B.C., show an increase in COVID-19 infections in the 20-29 age group

Most Read