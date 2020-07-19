Interior Health issues drug alert for Penticton

Interior Health is finding fentanyl in a substance sold as methamphetamine

Methamphetamine laced with fentanyl can cause overdoses and even death. (Contributed)

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the community of Penticton after finding fentanyl in a substance sold as methamphetamine.

The substance is described as cloudy white in colour, wet looking and soem samples contyain red flakes. Thiose who take this substance are at serious risk of overdosing, according to Interior Health.

Reduce your risk of overdosing by:

Getting your drusg checked.



Avoiding using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.



Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you.



If you must use while alone, consider using the lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose. Dowload the app on the App Store or Google Play.



When using your substance start with a small amount, then go slow.



Use at an overdose prevention or supersized consumption site, if one is near you.



Know how to respond to an overdose – call 911, give rescue breaths and naloxone.

Naloxone kits and training is available at:

Martin Street Outreach Clinic

Interior Health MHSU and Public Health

SOWINS mobile outreach

Onesky Community Resources

Pathways Addiction Resource

Snxastwilxtn Centre

Drug checking is available at:

SOWINS mobile outreach

Pathways Addiction Resource Society

Burdock House (residents only)

Compass court/house (residents only)

Overdose prevention/supervise consumption sites:

Burdock House (residents only)

Compass court/house (residents only)

READ MORE: Princeton woman may be the most loved cashier in the history of grocery stores

READ MORE: Kelowna Museum Society welcomes back visitors