With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)

Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

“Too much heat can be harmful to your health.”

With a heat wave sweeping through the region, Interior Health (IH) is offering some tips on keeping yourself safe from high temperatures.

“Too much heat can be harmful to your health,” acting chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock said.

“Excessive heat exposure can lead to weakness, disorientation and exhaustion. In severe cases, it can lead to heatstroke, also known as sunstroke. Heatstroke can be a life-threatening medical emergency.”

The health authority said those who are most at risk of heat-related illness include infants and young children, people 65 years or older, those with heart problems and breathing difficulties, as well as people who exercise or work outdoors.

But how can you avoid heat-related illness? Here are some tips from IH:

  • Plan to engage in outdoor activity before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m. to avoid intense sun
  • Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids; water is best
  • Avoid physical work or exercise outside
  • If you must work or exercise outdoors, drink two to four cups of water hourly, even if you don’t feel thirsty
  • Take rest breaks
  • Apply sunscreen to prevent sunburn
  • Stay in the shade or use an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat
  • Move indoors to stay cool; take a cool bath or shower
  • Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car
  • Regularly check on older adults, infants, children, those outdoors or people with chronic disease for signs of heat-related illness

Some heat-related illness symptoms to look out for include pale, cool moist skin, heavy sweating, muscle cramps, swelling in hands and feet, fatigue and weakness, lightheadedness or fainting, headache, nausea or vomiting.

More severe symptoms can include a high fever, hallucinations, seizures and unconsciousness. When these occur, call 911 immediately and try to cool the person down.

READ MORE: 6 United Way chapters merging around B.C.

READ MORE: Political newcomer joins contest for B.C. Liberal leadership

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Just Posted

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

“Too much heat can be harmful to your health.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure identified at West Kelowna school

The site of the exposure has been identified as Shannon Lake Elementary School

A West Kelowna man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision early on Tuesday morning. (Black Press file photo)
Single vehicle collision seriously injures West Kelowna man

The man was driving a pickup truck that went off the road and caught on fire

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Cheetahs can’t roar

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Voix du Coeur is bringing music to seniors in retirement homes as restrictions slowly start to ease. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Trio sings opera to Okanagan seniors as pandemic restrictions ease

Voix du Coeur travel around the Okanagan to bring the joy of music to seniors for free

Teenagers make their way to Truswell Road after a party is broken up by police at the end of Mission Creek (Lorraine Besner/Contributed).
Kelowna residents concerned about ongoing alleged underage beach parties

Public urination, property damage, drinking and drug usage have become weekly concerns

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pilots say no reason to continue quarantines for vaccinated international travellers

Prime minister says Canada still trying to limit number of incoming tourists

Six United Way chapters around the province are merging into United Way B.C. (News Bulletin file photo)
6 United Way chapters merging around B.C.

Money raised in communities will stay in those communities, agency says

Val Litwin is the latest candidate to declare his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership. (Litwin campaign video)
Political newcomer joins contest for B.C. Liberal leadership

Val Litwin a former B.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO

A new air cleaning technology will be installed at Unisus School in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Virus cleaning pilot set for Unisus School in Summerland

Summerland-based lighting company to install technology at private school

Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)
2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

Pilot program seeks to protect the environment by addressing visitor surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read