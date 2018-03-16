The Kelowna Interior Health building at 505 Doyle Avenue. —Image: contributed

Interior Health open house to feature work of local artists

The art is being displayed in the IH building in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health is inviting members of the public to an open house at it’s downtown Kelowna office building, featuring art by local artists.

The works are being displayed in the main lobby of the Community Health & Services Centre on Doyle Avenue.

IH says the open house will feature tours that will highlight artwork throughout the building, as well as provide information about available mental health and substance use services.

It says a variety of art pieces not only help create a more inviting atmosphere for clients and members of the public, many also have strong mental health connections and meanings.

The open house will include works by artists Jessica Hedrick, Tina Siddiqui, Dennis Evans and Don Berger.

The open house is scheduled for March 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the main lobby of the Community Health & Services Centre

Parking will be available in the CHSC parkade located off St. Paul Street and on the surrounding streets.

