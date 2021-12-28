Interior Health updates guidelines for COVID-19 testing

When should you get a COVID-19 test?

With more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported in B.C. on Monday, Interior Health is updating its guide to getting tested for the virus.

A COVID-19 test is not recommended if:

You have no symptoms, even if you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

You are fully vaccinated (two doses), experiencing mild symptoms and can manage your illness at home. Self-isolate for seven days. Notify your close contacts so they can self-monitor for symptoms.

A COVID-19 test is recommended if:

You are experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: fever or chills; cough; loss of sense of smell or taste; or difficulty breathing.

You have experienced one or more of the following symptoms for longer than 24 hours with no improvement: sore throat; loss of appetite; headache or body aches; extreme fatigue; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

If you feel unwell and are unsure about your symptoms, contact your health care provider or call 811.

Still not sure? Use the B.C. COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool to determine if you need to be tested.

More details and a full list of eligible symptoms and criteria is found here: When to get a COVID-19 test.

Rapid COVID-19 tests at IH Community Collection Centres – week of Dec. 27

Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available at Interior Health Community Collection Centres (testing centres), beginning the week of Dec. 27. Where available, rapid tests may be provided to individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and according to risk factors.

No appointment is required to pick up a rapid test. Access may be temporarily limited depending on the supply available.

If a rapid COVID-19 test indicates a positive result, you must continue to self-isolate and follow the guidance included in the test package, including how to self-report a positive result. For more information, visit: Understanding Test Results.

