Investigation continues two years after theft from West Kelowna school PAC

Glenrosa PAC had approximately $20,000 stolen from their bank account in 2018

A new officer is now leading the case (File photo)

West Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Joel Glen has taken over the investigation of a theft that occurred to the Glenrosa Parent Advisory Council (PAC) in West Kelowna, more than two years ago.

In Sept. of 2018, council representatives learned that approximately $20,000 had been taken from their PAC bank account, which was money originally meant to help support education initiatives for children at Glenrosa Elementary.

While no charges have been laid, Glenrosa PAC vice president Ashlee Cameron said its great to see updates to the investigation after so long.

“I received the phone call from Sgt. Glen on Monday about the update to the case,” said Cameron.

“This has been the best news of 2020 so far.”

With the new sergeant on the file, Cameron said she’s hopeful that charges will soon be laid in connection to the theft.

“I know that Sgt. Glen will be pursuing for charges and I know those charges won’t be taken lightly,” said Cameron.

“If we can’t get charges in provincial court, we would like to see this case taken to the supreme court to see what they’re capable of doing.”

RCMP Cst. Solana Pare said West Kelowna RCMP have already been working on the investigation for some time.

“On August 26, 2018 the West Kelowna RCMP began an investigation related to a report of a theft from a business account associated to a committee of the an elementary school in West Kelowna”, said Pare.

“The RCMP is not in a position to comment further on this specific matter at this time.”

Pare said there are multiple factors taken into account when investigating incidents like this.

“[We look at] the nature and complexity of the allegations, the number of individuals involved (suspects and witnesses), the number of witnesses that need to be interviewed as well as their availability and location (and) the characteristics of the evidence trail.”

Glen holds a 21 year career with the RCMP and originally worked for the White Rock police detachment.

