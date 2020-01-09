Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed as the bodies of victims in body bags lie on the ground, in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian missile downed the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday.

He says the strike might have been unintentional.

The crash killed all on board, including 138 people who were headed to Canada.

Trudeau says he knows the news will come as a shock to grieving families.

Ukrainian officials have said a missile is on their list of potential causes for the crash.

The plane crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran’s airport on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Newlyweds, professors, students among Edmonton victims of plane crash in Iran

ALSO READ: ‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner, U.S. officials say

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Just Posted

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

The Life Raft Debate returns as experts defend their expertise come a zombie attack

Rockets make pair of trades ahead of Friday’s WHL trade deadline

Kelowna acquires defenceman Tyson Feist from Regina, trades away Jaedon Joseph

Rutland house fire leaves building severally damaged

The fire happened at 683 Dease Road around 3:30 a.m.

Free healthy living program for families launching in Okanagan

Generation Health helps families create balanced lifestyles

Kelowna warn about rise of counterfeit currency being used in Central Okanagan

Since Dec. 1, RCMP said there have been 44 documented incidents in region

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

Five otters spotted having a time around the Shuswap River

Man faces 10 charges in relation to armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Alleged offences on New Year’s Day involved possession of .22-calibre rifle and handgun

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

EDITORIAL: Bearing the tax burden

Budgets are determined by considering the amount of money a municipal government will need

Most Read