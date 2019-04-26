Mainroad crews will commence snow removal operations in the East Kootenay region as required. File photo

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Shuswap

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Hold onto your toques, up to 10 centimetres of late season snowfall is expected to hit the Kootenays over the next two days.

Environment Canada said in a special weather alert Friday that a showery pattern will begin across central and eastern B.C. in the afternoon, as a trough of low pressure crosses the province.

“Freezing levels will drop in the wake of the system on Saturday causing rain showers to switch over to snow, particularly over the high mountain passes,” the weather agency said.

The weather agency said 5 to 10 centimetres is expected in the Yoho Park-Kootenay Park region and higher elevations of the Trans-Canada highway, including Rogers Pass.

Roughly 5 centimetres is forecast to fall over Pine Pass in the Northern Rockies, where the transition from rain to snow will occur the earliest.

Kootenay Pass and the Elk Valley are also tipped to receive 5 centimetres later Saturday.

Motorists are encouraged to prepare for deteriorating conditions and plan to take extra time while travelling across the region.

Winter tires are mandatory on major highways until April 30.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit Drivebc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny this morning, chance of showers this afternoon
Next story
Memorial bench for young South Okanagan woman who died was stolen

Just Posted

Rockets confident in position at upcoming WHL draft

The Rockets hold the 5th overall pick at the May 2 draft

Fighting for charity with local boxing club

“Three round heroes” returns to Kelowna’ Los Gatos Locos

Kelowna bike share services up in the air

DropBike may not return to Kelowna, but other services are knocking at the door

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny this morning, chance of showers this afternoon

Environment Canada predicts a chance of showers Saturday throughout the Okanagan.

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

Ospreys are flying back to nest in Osoyoos for the summer

Vernon Have a Heart Radiothon returned

The fundraiser received $57,060.70 Thursday for VJH maternity ward.

Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

Owner/operator Ronald Bee serves up his favourite burger to make at the Penticton eatery

One million recyclable bottles ‘lost’ daily in B.C., foundation says

387 million beverage containers didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017

Okanagan city hosting mascot battle

Vernon’s Mascot Games has nine Canadian, three U.S. mascots competing in events and raising money

Memorial bench for young South Okanagan woman who died was stolen

Someone stole the stone bench that was placed at a walking bridge across the creek

May the fourth be with you for Okanagan Comic Con

Second annual event expected to draw hundreds of characters

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Most Read