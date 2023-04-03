‘It is our premier event’: Finalists announced for Kelowna civic and community awards

The 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be handed out April 20

The finalists have been announced for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards. The top three finalists in each category were chosen from 60 nominees:

Bob Giordano Memorial Award, Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Trevor Haaheim

Ben Halsall

Travis Miller

Bryan Couling Memorial Award, Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Secondary School Senior Boys Volleyball Team

Okanagan Mission Secondary Senior Girls Volleyball Team

Okanagan Sun Football Team

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award, Male and Female Athlete of the Year

Marija Josipovic

Avery Keating

Brooklyn Widdess

Top Male and Female High School Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

Kanani Coon

Taya Hanson

Anya Pemberton

Male Athlete of the Year

Dustin Little

Sebastien Manuel

Justin Towill

Teen Honour in the Arts

Nevaeh Dyson

Cassius Grenier

Riegar Marks

Honour in the Arts

Neil Cadger

Linda Digby

Erikka Moojelsky

Champion for the Environment

Allisha Heidt – Chickpeace Refillery

Robert Stupka

The Wilden Group

Corporate Community of the Year

Interior Savings Credit Union

Modern PURAIR

Save-On-Foods

The Central Okanagan Foundation, Volunteer Organization of the Year

Central Okanagan Food Bank

Hall Family Foundation

Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club

Young Citizen of the Year

Isabel Gramiak

Laduli Hewage

Liam Sisson

The Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award, Citizen of the Year

Matt August

Derek Fuhr

Kelly Hutchinson

Anita Tozer Memorial Award

This award will be selected by mayor and council.

Several councillors thanked the committee selection volunteers for their work.

“These people come forward and do a tremendous duty to Kelowna,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart. “It is our premier event.”

Two categories have scholarship components, with finalists in the Young Citizen of the Year Award receiving scholarships from the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship, and the recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts Award receiving an entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan.

The 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be handed out April 20 at the Laurel Packinghouse.

