Snowfall seen on April 27, 2019, near Smithers, B.C. (Black Press Media files)

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

There’s still about five weeks left of summer, but weather in parts of northern B.C. could be looking like a winter wonderland by Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Fort Nelson, as well as higher elevations of the Alaska Highway near Muncho Lake and and Stone Mountain Park, early Saturday morning.

An “unseasonably cold arctic airmass” is expected to descend upon northern B.C. this afternoon, the national forecaster said, turning ongoing rainfall into snow as temperatures drop into the evening.

Anywhere from 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, blanketing the higher elevations along Highway 97.

Meanwhile, Fort Nelson will see wet snow, the weather agency said.

The heavy snow is forecast to end by Monday morning.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate responds to Trudeau ethics report
Next story
Retrieved body from Okanagan Lake identified as missing kayaker

Just Posted

Retrieved body from Okanagan Lake identified as missing kayaker

Zygmunt Janiewicz had been missing since May and was recovered Aug. 10

Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Thieves took five cards in total

Heat womens soccer squad adds 6 new recruits ahead of 2019 season

UBC Okanagan soccer season starts Sept. 5

UPDATE: Non-suspicious Peachland house fire sends two to hospital

The fire broke out early Saturday morning, two occupants were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

Peachland shooting suspect arrested with help from Emergency Response Team

The suspect was arrested Friday in West Kelowna

Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and baby with butcher knife sentenced

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one criminal charge and was sentenced

Paddleboard festival coming soon to Kalamalka Lake

Wildfire smoke got in the way of last year’s event, but conditions look better this summer

Discussion on grief and loss between Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper goes viral

The exchange includes emotional question from Cooper, and outlook on grief as a child

North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate responds to Trudeau ethics report

Prime Minister’s immediate response to commissioner’s findings appreciated

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action thanked the feds

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

Most Read