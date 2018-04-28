Credit: Pixabay

It’s your birthday? Eat for free at these Kelowna locations

Go a whole day without spending a cent

Have a birthday coming up this spring? Go a whole day without paying for a single meal.

These are our top picks for eating a free meal around Kelowna:

1. Start off your morning by signing up online to get a free meal at IHOP on your special day, and also get a meal for every year on your anniversary of signing up. Kelowna’s is located at 1950 Harvey Ave.

2. Need a midday boost? Sign up at Orange Julies for a free smoothie on your birthday. Located in Orchard Park Mall.

3. Or maybe you’re thinking Arby’s for lunch. Get a free sandwich when you sign up online and get a coupon for a free small shake with any purchase on your birthday. Located at 2070 Harvey Ave.

4. Sign up for Starbucks Rewards and get a free beverage for your b-day and 15 per cent off the StarbucksStore.com.

5. For dinner, stop at Kelly O’Bryan’s downtown for your birthday, bring a friend and prove you’re the real deal for a free meal. The birthday special offers $20 one menu item before 4 p.m. and $30 off an item from 4 p.m. until closing.

