Tow trucks had to be called for a collision at Hollywood Road North and Leathead Road on Thursday morning.

Just before 11.a.m., emergency services were called to the scene of what was reported as a three-car crash in the intersection, with one vehicle’s front end demolished and a truck and trailer jacknifed.

Ambulance was on scene, though it is unknown if there were any serious injuries.

Traffic was blocked southbound on Hollywood, with single-lane alternating traffic on Leathead.

