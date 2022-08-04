Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court today

Latest sexual assault charge related to 2016 incident in Kirkland Lake

Another sexual assault case involving Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to return to court today in northeastern Ontario.

Hoggard was charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The court appearance comes as the singer is on bail awaiting sentencing for the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman.

Hoggard was found guilty in June of sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident that took place in a Toronto hotel room in the fall of 2016.

A sentencing hearing for that case is set for early October.

Hoggard was found not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on 2 other charges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtEntertainmentOntariosexual assault

Previous story
First council candidate for Lake Country announced
Next story
Russian judge sentences WNBA’s Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison

Just Posted

Former Vernon Panthers linemen Brady Szeman (53) and Liam Reid (52) join three ex-Panthers on the University of Calgary Dinos team that will see the quintet return to their hometown for the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game. The Dinos, whose roster is sprinkled with Okanagan talent, will face the UBC Thunderbirds Wednesday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (File photo)
Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl has Okanagan taste

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Sliced Bread

City of West Kelowna boil water notice (File photo)
Boil water notice for West Kelowna

Bib Patel and family in a selfie posted to Facebook September 2020 (Bib Patel/Facebook)
First council candidate for Lake Country announced