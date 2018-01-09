Jamie Bacon is shown during his April 2009 arrest in Abbotsford in relation to the Surrey Six murders. (File)

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

A B.C. Supreme Court judge denied bail Tuesday morning to gangster Jamie Bacon as he awaits trial on a charge of counselling to commit murder.

Bacon is alleged to have been involved in a plot to kill Person X – whose name is protected by a publication ban in the Surrey Six trial – sometime between Nov. 30, 2008 and Jan. 2, 2009.

The contents of the hearing and the judge’s reasons for her decision were covered by a publication ban.

Person X, a fellow Red Scorpion gang member, survived a targeted shooting in December 2008 and is now serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to killing three of the people in the Surrey Six murders on Oct. 19, 2007.

Bacon was living in Abbotsford at the time of the alleged against Person X.

Separate charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the massacre itself were stayed against Bacon last month after several court delays, though the reasons for that ruling are sealed. Crown is appealing.

The mother of Surrey Six victim Christopher Mohan was in court to hear Tuesday’s decision.

“This will stop further innocent people from being killed,” Eileen Mohan said. “We’ve had enough bloodshed.”

“The day I buried my son, I made a promise to Christopher that I would touch everybody’s life legally that has touched his life illegally,” she said.

