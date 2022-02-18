Vehicle into building in West Kelowna. (Image: Randy Mills)

Jeep crashes into West Kelowna Subway

The single vehicle incident happened Friday afternoon

A Jeep smashed through the front of a West Kelowna business, Friday afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident happened on Hoskins Road at about 1:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the Jeep to drive into the Subway restaurant. The door and window of the business was heavily damaged.

BC Ambulance, RCMP and the West Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone involved was injured.

