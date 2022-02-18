Jeep crashes into West Kelowna Subway

Vehicle into building in West Kelowna. (Image: Randy Mills)

A Jeep smashed through the front of a West Kelowna business, Friday afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident happened on Hoskins Road at about 1:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the Jeep to drive into the Subway restaurant. The door and window of the business was heavily damaged.

BC Ambulance, RCMP and the West Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone involved was injured.

Vehicle into building in West Kelowna. (Image: Randy Mills)

READ MORE: Business destroyed by massive Kelowna fire won’t be rebuilt anytime soon

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashCity of West Kelowna