Jehovah Witness convention brings thousands of visitors to South Okanagan

Convention anticipates 3,500 visitors to Penticton

It will be a busy weekend in Penticton as the Peach City Beach Cruise brings in tourists and one of the largest convention’s for Jehovah’s Witnesses will have an anticipated attendance of 3,500 people.

Organizers of the convention, with the theme Love Never Fails, is one of the largest global conventions in 2019.

READ MORE: Top classic car show cruises back to Penticton

“We have congregations from Kelowna south and into the east and west Kootenay’s that come to this special convention. We also quite often have returning missionaries,” said Paul Andersen, local spokesperson for the Jehovah’s Witness. “It has definitely been a challenge getting reservations for dinner. We love the hotels here in Penticton and it is a great city to work with. We have great experiences with the hoteliers and easily fill the rooms they allocate for us. The convention has a big economic impact to this area.”

The convention runs from June 21 to 23 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. It is part of a global series of three-day conventions.

“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” said Andersen. “Local Jehovah’s Witnesses get an opportunity to meet and enjoy association with their fellow Witnesses and the community here in Penticton is happy to accommodate the influx of visitors at the many local cafés, restaurants, hotels and popular tourist destinations.”

The Peach City Beach Cruise anticipates there will be 850 vintage, collector, hot rod and custom cars coming to Penticton this weekend.

Organizer Wood said the beach cruise is considered one of Western Canada’s premier car shows.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Just Posted

Local Kelowna farm wins $5,000 for innovative hand-crafted, sustainable products

The farm ousted 2,000 entries for a spot within the top 10

Kelowna business owner says spat with City cost her thousands

“Kelowna is supposed to be supporting small businesses and look at what they’re doing to me”

Big West Wrestling added to Westside Daze

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at the fair

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Kelowna-based Rock District ‘heartbroken’ over Magic! cancellation

Low ticket sales forced promoter to make ‘toughest decision to date’

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekend weather update

Grey skies and a chance of showers may be in store for this weekend

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Rattlesnake bites dog

Anti-venom used to save pooch

Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

K’ul Group raises concerns associated with establishing a new lease for City of Penticton parkland

South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints

StruthersTech helps eliminate huge carbon dioxide footprint from Indonesian gold mining operation

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

No pick-up, drop-off, for Okanagan Rail Trail users in Coldstream area, please

RDNO, Coldstream ask commercial vehicles, tour buses to not drop-off/pick-up in Kickwillie Loop area

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

Most Read