Joe Rich Fire Rescue launches fall recruitment drive

The Joe Rich Fire Rescue Department has launched its fall recruitment drive.

The department is looking for new members and is now accepting applications from now until the end of the month.

Prospective members must live within eight kilometres of Station 51 on 11481 Highway 33 or Station 52 on 6550 Goudie Road. Applicants must all be between the ages of 19 and 65 and in good physical condition.

The department said interviews and physical testing for potential candidates will take place later this fall. Successful applicants will receive training during the department’s regular Tuesday evening and weekend sessions.

Those interested are asked to call 250-469-6179 or email joerichfirecommunity@rdco.com and include your name, phone number and email address.

For more recruitment information, as well as application forms, visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s website.

