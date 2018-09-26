Joey Awards recognize Kelowna Women’s Shelter commercial

Megan Edwards, was one of the actors in the Kelowna Women’s Shelter PSA that is nominated for a Joey Award photo:submitted

Joey Awards recognize young performers in Canada and educates their parents on keeping their young performers safe in the world of show business, and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter’s commercial has been nominated for a few awards.

The first award is for Best Ensemble in a TV Commercial featuring Aleksander Filipovic, Parker Rempel, Megan Edwards and Jackson Klein. The commercial was also nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Commercial 6-8 years old, Aleksander Filipovic for the Anti-Violence PSA.

The PSA competes against other ensembles in big name contenders like Minute Maid, Camaro, Got Milk? and Duracell.

“I’m really excited for the actors,” said Kathleen Lemieux, the shelter’s resource development coordinator who created the concept for the commercial.

“I wanted to create a commercial about the importance of teaching boys to respect girls so they would grow into men who respect women with the focus on men’s leadership role in the work to end violence against women . I brought my idea to Corus Entertainment to produce and put out the casting call for volunteer actors on social media. I never dreamed we’d be up for any awards.”

The shelter also made the spot available to other women’s organization at no cost, to broadcast in their own communities. The shelter wanted to share the message, and help others do the same without it having to impact their budgets with costly production costs.

The Joey Awards will be in Vancouver on Nov. 10. You can find the PSA on the Kelowna Women’s Shelter’s Facebook Page.

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter has offered a safe haven and variety of support programs for women and children impacted by family violence and abuse since 1980.

