FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. Sex videos like those that have been integral to the criminal cases against R. Kelly have been circulating across the nation for years. Some of the tapes leaked out of the singer’s collection in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Judge to be asked to let cameras in court for R. Kelly case

R. Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse

A request by media organizations to have cameras allowed in the courtroom for the case of R&B star R. Kelly is about to come before a judge.

The issue is expected to be the focus of a hearing Friday where Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood will preside. Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Another judge in the same courthouse has yet to decide if he’ll allow cameras in court in “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s case. Smollett is charged with 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct after authorities say he lied about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Cameras were allowed in court during the trial of Jason Van Dyke, a white former Chicago police officer convicted in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

READ MORE: R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the investigations into R. Kelly.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins
Next story
Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Just Posted

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

Kelowna Muslim student says deadly New Zealand attacks ‘hits close to home’

The president of the UBCO Muslim association is encouraging others to learn more about each other

UBCO 3MT winner takes home $3,000

UBC Okanagan’s sixth annual Three Minute Thesis competition was held Thursday

UPDATE: Firefighters investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at UBCO student housing

The building was evacuated mid-morning

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

Search crew, snowmobile club cooperation key for winter rescues

Vernon Search and Rescue met the Vernon Snowmobile Association Thursday for rescue training

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Okanagan neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

Event happens at Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Most Read