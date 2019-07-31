July 31 is National Avocado Day

You can spread it on toast, mash it into addictive dipping sauces, or eat it whole—like one KCN reporter here.

via GIPHY

No matter how you enjoy nature’s butter, today is the perfect day to do it.

IT’S NATIONAL AVOCADO DAY!

Happy #NationalAvocadoDay! I meant to tweet this last year, but avocado. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 31, 2019

OK, so, the special day may only be “officially” recognized in the United States, but we shouldn’t miss our opportunity to enjoy the popular green fruit today.

via GIPHY

This super food includes heart-healthy fats and is linked to fighting Alzheimer’s with its Omega 3 fatty acids. Plus, it can help repair damage with its source of vitamins C, E and K.

They are also great for skin—hence all the beauty products boasting the ingredient. Even the Aztecs used avocados for skincare routines! The all-natural, safe to eat, masks moisturize dry skin with its plentiful vitamin E and it can also treat and prevent acne with its anti-inflammatory effects.

Happy #NationalAvocadoDay! (Yes, it's a thing.) Go ahead and enjoy an avocado today like this hungry squirrel did on the streets of New York. https://t.co/5QVgWjRzXa pic.twitter.com/FECerrj6bN — ABC News (@ABC) July 31, 2019

We know avocados are popular. The endless merchandise featuring the popular fruit proves that. From T-shirts and socks, shoes to coffee mugs, friendship necklaces to pool toys and beyond, the creamy super food has successfully rooted itself in popular culture.

via GIPHY

Did you know in the U.S., Americans consume approximately 7.13 pounds of avocado per person, each year, according to the USDA Department of Agriculture.

In honor of #NationalAvocadoDay, we're bringing you a record that uses over 3 tons of avocado – the largest serving of guacamole! 🥑 At 3,788 kg (8,351.11 lb), it was achieved by Junta Local de Sanidad Vegetal de Tancítaro (Mexico) last year. 😍 pic.twitter.com/2ieOlfWqrv — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) July 31, 2019

Now, if only we had a Chipotle. The restaurant chain is serving up free guacamole to mark the occasion.

