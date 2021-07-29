The July Mountain wildfire south of Merritt has grown to 1,800 hectares. The Coquihalla Highway is not in immediate danger at this time. (Screenshot/B.C. Wildfire Service)

July Mountain wildfire grows to 1,800 hectares

No threat to Highway 5

The July Mountain wildfire continues to expand its range as 1,870 hectares have burned in 16 days.

According to B.C. Wildfire service the July Mountain fire, located north of Hope and about 45 kilometres south of Merritt, remains out of control. The fire has not seen growth to the north or the east as bucketing air support continues to suppress fire in that area. There remains no immediate threat to the Coquihalla Highway, although it has grown to within 1 kilometre of the road.

The current movement of the fire is parallel to the highway, and Drive B.C. will post visibility and other travel-related advisories as the need arises.

There has been no change in evacuation orders; 25 properties in Electoral Area N of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the blaze. 30 firefighters are on the ground combatting the flames, in addition to 30 Wildfire Service personnel and contractors. Three helicopters and two heavy equipment units have been dispatched to assist.

