July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry supply

Cherry growers say this is the worst season they’ve seen in decades

The wavering weather patterns have made it difficult for cherry growers to maintain their crops.

The Cherry Association president said Thursday’s hail storm didn’t affect the crops anymore than the rain this July, which has washed out a lot of the Okanagan’s cherries.

“When a storm comes through and gets everything wet we can usually get in there and dry everything off and then we’re usually good, but what I’ve seen is rain event after rain event multiple times a day so it makes it hard to get in there and dry everything up because another rain shower comes back in,” said B.C. Cherry Association President Sukhpaul Bal.

He said it has been the worst season he’s seen in 20-years and has slashed cherry growers revenue in half.

“We are going to make half the money we were expecting and we’ve put the same amount of costs up to that point as other years, but that’s the risk of being a cherry grower, in just a week your earnings could be cut drastically,” said Bal.

He says there’s about half the amount of cherries on market shelves than previous years, which means they are a bit more pricey this season.

“The positive is with the decrease in supply because a lot of the cherries are damaged there should be an increase in the price of cherries because there aren’t that many that survived so hopefully the price reflects on how many cherries there are and hopefully we do get a good price for the cherries we do have that did survive the rain,” said Bal.

