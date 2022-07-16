Jump in, the water’s fine: Lake Country beach water quality advisory lifted

A water quality advisory has been removed for Reiswig Regional Park on Wood Lake in Lake Country.

Get those bathing suits on, swimming is back at Wood Lake, Lake Country.

A swimming and beach water quality advisory that had been in place since July 4, has been removed for Reiswig Regional Park on Wood Lake in Lake Country.

The most recent bacterial water test results are again within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality allowing swimming at the waterfront park.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to factors including lake currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste. Beach water quality is typically poorer in summer due to warmer water temperatures and the number of people swimming. Contamination may also increase during and after rainstorms.

For more information on beach water quality, contact Interior Health at 250 862-4200 or visit interiorhealth.ca.

Reiswig is one of 30 Regional and 20 RDCO Community Parks and beach locations in the Central Okanagan.

