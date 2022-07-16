(Courtesy photo/Cheryl Fellman)

(Courtesy photo/Cheryl Fellman)

Jump in, the water’s fine: Lake Country beach water quality advisory lifted

A water quality advisory has been removed for Reiswig Regional Park on Wood Lake in Lake Country.

Get those bathing suits on, swimming is back at Wood Lake, Lake Country.

A swimming and beach water quality advisory that had been in place since July 4, has been removed for Reiswig Regional Park on Wood Lake in Lake Country.

The most recent bacterial water test results are again within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality allowing swimming at the waterfront park.

READ MORE: Don’t get burned: Sunny skies across the Okanagan this weekend

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to factors including lake currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste. Beach water quality is typically poorer in summer due to warmer water temperatures and the number of people swimming. Contamination may also increase during and after rainstorms.

For more information on beach water quality, contact Interior Health at 250 862-4200 or visit interiorhealth.ca.

Reiswig is one of 30 Regional and 20 RDCO Community Parks and beach locations in the Central Okanagan.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SwimmingTravel tips & advisoriesTravel tips and advisories

Previous story
Quarterly federal carbon price rebates appear in bank accounts with vague labels
Next story
Second coyote attack in two weeks reported in B.C. community

Just Posted

(Courtesy photo/Cheryl Fellman)
Jump in, the water’s fine: Lake Country beach water quality advisory lifted

Cover up to avoid a burn this weekend (File Photo)
Don’t get burned: Sunny skies across the Okanagan this weekend

A wildfire burning 1.7 kilometers northwest of Lytton is the only wildfire of note currently burning in B.C. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Nohomin Creek wildfire moving away from Lytton, at least 6 homes burned

Night time photos of Nohomin Creek wildfire, about two-kilometeres north of Lytton, B.C. July 14, 2022. (Facebook/Edith Loring Kuhanga)
UPDATE: ‘Out-of-control’ Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton now 1,500 hectares with tree candling