Kamloops RCMP searching for missing woman often in Kelowna

Kelsey Lazic hasn’t been seen or heard from since Nov. 20

The Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kelsey Lazic, 28, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Nov. 20, 2022. (Kamloops RCMP/Contributed)

Kamloops RCMP are asking the public to find a missing woman who visited Kelowna frequently.

Kelsey Lazic, 28, was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 5, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Valleyview area of Kamloops. She also frequently visited Kelowna, according to the RCMP.

Lazic is believed to be avoiding police detection because of an endorsed warrant.

“Kelsey’s family has not had contact with her for some time and they, along with police, are concerned for her well being,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

Lazic is:

5’8”;

Caucasian;

170 lbs;

dark brown hair;

brown eyes.

Anyone is any information about Lazic’s whereabouts is to call the local RCMP or Crimestoppers.

READ MORE: ‘He is fishing in the sky with dad’: Kelowna Apple Bowl crash victim identified

READ MORE: Kamloops police reveal new information on missing Kelowna man

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKamloopsKelownamissing personMissing womanOkanagan