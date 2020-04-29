(Black Press Media files)

Kamloops residents help police tackle machete-wielding theft suspect

A 46-year-old man from Kamloops in custody after items were stolen from a vehicle

  • Apr. 29, 2020 12:14 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A machete-wielding theft suspect who allegedly stole items from a vehicle was detained for a time in a group citizen’s arrest before being tracked down by police.

Now Mounties have a 46-year-old suspect from Kamloops in custody.

On Tuesday morning, an RCMP officer responded to a reported theft along Lorne Street downtown, where a vehicle had been broken into by having a window smashed. Items inside, including a laptop and a purse, were stolen.

Surveillance video captured a male suspect, riding a BMX bike, in the act, according to police.

At about noon on Tuesday, the owner of the vehicle burglarized was with friends were in the 700-block of St. Paul Street when she spotted a man riding a BMX bike who matched the suspect from the video.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said a friend of the vehicle owner tried to stop the bike when the suspect apparently pulled out a machete. Shelkie said the friend managed to pull the suspect off his bike, while another person in the group secured the machete.

The suspect, however, was able to get back on his bike and was trying to ride away when police arrived.

“A few blocks away, the suspect got off of his bike and attempted to run from the police, but was quickly apprehended,” Shelkie said, noting he was carrying the stolen items from the vehicle.

“We don’t recommend that citizens try to apprehend a suspect,” Shelkie said. “ Luckily, no one was injured and the officers were able to take the suspect into custody.”

Charges are pending.

READ MORE: Three North Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Vernon

READ MORE: Imprisoned Okanagan man has claustrophobia complaint rejected

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man allegedly steals liquor from someone in Kamloops parking lot
Next story
COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Just Posted

Kelowna UFC fighter return to the Octagon in May

Kelowna’s Sarah “Cheesecake” Moras will take on Eubanks on May 13 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Okanagan residents show off their new hairdos during COVID-19

Residents were raising money for Haircuts for Health Centre at the Okanagan College

BC Wineries plan to re-open with protocols

British Columbia Wine Institute is working on a plan, no fixed date yet

Friends, business owners rally to provide meals for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Meals will be served to people at the emergency shelter and people at the Recreation Avenue encampment

Kelowna’s Ribfest postponed until 2021

The 2020 Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest is postponed due to COVID-19

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan next week, John Horgan says

State of emergency extended for another two weeks

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in Victoria RCMP drug bust

Three search warrants executed in what police believe to be a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Prior to the pandemic, 2020 was going to be a bumper year say local businesses

Man allegedly steals liquor from someone in Kamloops parking lot

The suspect remains behind bars following the incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

Kamloops residents help police tackle machete-wielding theft suspect

A 46-year-old man from Kamloops in custody after items were stolen from a vehicle

Most Read