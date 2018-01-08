Kamloops robbery suspect sought

RCMP members responded Jan 7 at 8: 19 p.m., to a 911 call of a robbery

Mounties are in search of a man who allegedly robbed a Kamloops area business Sunday night.

RCMP members responded Jan 7 at 8: 19 p.m., to a 911 call of a robbery from a business located at 253 Tranquille Rd.

A white man of medium build, dressed in dark clothing, wearing a black ski mask allegedly produced a black semi automatic pistol and demanded money from the cash register, said Staff Sgt. Edward Preto, in a press release.

The employee at the location complied and the suspect departed the location on foot, stealing an undisclosed sum of money.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250 828 3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8277.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire
Next story
Fatal hit and run closes Highway 5

Just Posted

Vegan market back in Kelowna for second year

The market will go Jan. 21 at the Laurel Packinghouse

Kelowna council looking at another big-ticket biffy

City staff recommend spending $674,000 to replace the washrooms at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

Christmas trees chipped for good

Peachland tree chipping event is a success

UPDATE: Missing sledders located safely on Boulder Mountain

RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health

Community Leader Awards: Diane Entwistle

The Kelowna Capital News honours those that give back to the community

Rockets rebound with win over Calgary

Kelowna bounces back from home-ice loss Friday to down Hitmen Sunday in WHL action

Beavers and ballons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

Former Penticton MLA endorses de Jong for leadership

Bill Barisoff announced his endorsement of Mike de Jong for B.C. Liberal leadership Monday morning

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Winfield foursome qualifies for U18 provincials

Clare Schmidt curling team wins open qualifier in Nelson

Rockets deal Belcourt to Raiders

Defenceman Konrad Belcourt heads to Prince Albert for a pair of draft picks

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Foote felt support from Canadians on road to gold

Rockets’ teammates Cal Foote and Dillon Dube gold with Canada at world juniors in Buffalo

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Most Read