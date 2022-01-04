Kelowna Airport director elected to chair of Airports Council International

Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar has taken over of the Chair of Airports Council International-North America.

Samaddar assumed the role on Jan. 1 after being elected to the post in November 2021.

“As we continue to respond to a rapidly evolving future for our industry, I have no doubt that Sam’s experience and leadership will help ACI-NA and all of our airports navigate the unique challenges we’ve encountered in recent years and keep our industry moving forward,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke.

Samaddar began his airport career at the Vancouver International Airport in 1988 and began working for the Kelowna International Airport as superintendent of airport operations in 1992. In 2008, he was appointed Airport Director of the Kelowna International Airport. He is also a board member at Tourism Kelowna and Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.

“We are very proud to have Sam in this position as the first-ever Tier 2 airport and only the second Canadian to be named Chair of ACI-NA. This is a huge accomplishment that showcases the leadership of YLW throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing industry recovery,” said Doug Gilchrist, Kelowna City Manager.

“Sam’s appointment will also help to highlight, not only the entire Okanagan region but how YLW is an economic, business and tourism gateway to Western Canada and the USA.”

