The Dreaming Forward exhibit showcases what students learned about Indigenous culture, history and art. (Central Okanagan School District)

The Dreaming Forward exhibit showcases what students learned about Indigenous culture, history and art. (Central Okanagan School District)

Kelowna Art Gallery exhibit showcases students’ learning on Indigenous culture

The art represents what students learned about Indigenous culture

Kelowna Art Gallery’s newest exhibit displays what students have learned about Indigenous culture.

The new Dreaming Forward exhibit displays art from Indigenous and non-Indigenous students and shows how they connected with Indigenous Nations.

The curriculum was built with the help of Westbank First Nation’s elders and cultural leaders. Ten lessons have taught over a thousand students from Kindergarten to Grade 9 about traditional art techniques and cultural connections, with the goal of fostering a positive appreciation of the diversity of Indigenous cultures in Canada.

Each lesson included an eBook with videos, detailed instructions, and cultural links. The lessons represent a variety of nations and their art throughout time.

“The Dreaming Forward exhibit shares the goals of the lessons with the broader community,” the Central Okanagan School District (SD 23) said in a statement.

“It is intended to represent student experience, a future of a public better educated on Indigenous visual culture, and the prospect of future Indigenous artists seeing their cultural heritage in their early education.”

SD 23 superintendent of schools Kevin Kaardal said art is one of the most powerful ways of communicating what someone has learned about history and culture.

“We are grateful for the elders, knowledge keepers, and educators who shared their wisdom and teachings to make this exceptional display of students’ creativity and learning possible,” he said.

Mount Boucherie Secondary School art teacher Jim Elwood said Indigenous culture was never shown as an active entity until now.

“Too often, Indigenous presence was trapped in museums or euro-centric textbooks, and cultural understanding as lost through overexposure or misinterpretation,” he said.

“These lessons offer a way to repatriate these understandings back to their nations.”

READ: Kootenay man survives avalanche and lives to tell the tale

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Car fire in Vernon has Hwy. 97 traffic down to single lane
Next story
Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

(Contributed/School District 23)
‘Courageous’ Central Okanagan students tackle topics of equity, anti-racism

Students participate in Harmony Day for 14th year in a row

Kamloops. Flickr.
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

The Dreaming Forward exhibit showcases what students learned about Indigenous culture, history and art. (Central Okanagan School District)
Kelowna Art Gallery exhibit showcases students’ learning on Indigenous culture

The art represents what students learned about Indigenous culture

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire, last night. (Contributed/Dave Ogilvie)
West Kelowna fire crews tackle structure fire reportedly caused by candle

Fire started in basement, crews were able to prevent it from spreading upstairs

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Property crime drops in Kelowna, but assault, domestic violence offences up: RCMP

Top cop says the property crime drop is a result of proactive measures and the COVID-19 pandemic

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Tim Birmingham's homemade submarine is up for sale. The pricetag? $94,000. (Facebook)
South Okanagan man selling home-made submarine on Facebook

For a mere $94,000 you could have your own vessel to dive deep below the water

A great horned owl keeps a close watch on the photographer as he sits in the rafters in the back of the press at the Morning Star office. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pigeon patrol at Okanagan press

Great horned owl welcomed in warehouse as it keeps nuisance birds away

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)
$31M up for grabs to transform local public spaces in response to COVID-19

Applications for federal funding open until March 9

Shell gas station in Qualicum Beach, located at 2712 Island Highway W. (Google Maps photo)
Quick-thinking B.C. boy safely talks his way out of a vehicle stolen with him in it

Truck was taken from Qualicum Beach gas station with youngster inside

Allan Gee (left) of Ez Rock Radio and former 97.1 FM morning host Kyle Stewart (right) at a past Coats for Kids campaign. (Contributed)
Popular South Okanagan morning voice taken off the air

Kyle Stewart was let go from his position as 97.1 FM morning show host Feb. 4

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers

Further testing shows the vaccine can remain stable for up to two weeks in temperatures between -15C and -25C

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Saad Aljabri claims he fears for his life

Most Read