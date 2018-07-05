Kelowna autobody shop helps families access healthcare

Boyd Autobody & Glass donated $1,600 to the YMCA of the Okanagan

A Kelowna autobody shop is helping families in need.

More underprivileged families in the Okanagan are able to afford access to health facilities, child care, and child and youth development programs thanks to the generosity of Boyd Autobody & Glass and its donation of $1,600, according to a YMCA news release.

Proceeds from the Boyd Autobody Chip Repair program, which ran for more than a month at all of their locations from Kelowna to Penticton, saw $20 per windshield repair donated to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

“Having a YMCA in our community means access to health and developmental programs and services for so many families who struggle financially,” says Krista Chisholm, Boyd regional marketing manager. “We are dedicated to helping those less fortunate and support the people that make us proud to call the Okanagan our home.”

The YMCA of Okanagan relies on community support to ensure quality programs are accessible to all. To learn more about the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, visit ymcaokanagan.ca.

