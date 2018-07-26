Pexels

Kelowna bakery offers bamboo straws as alternative to plastic

Bliss Bakery is changing its straws

Bliss Bakery is offering customers a choice of a reusable bamboo straw with their cold beverages.

In an effort to eliminate plastic straws Bliss is making the switch to paper straws and now offers the option of organic, reusable bamboo straws, the bakery said in a news release. Paper straws are a big step forward from plastic, reusable, organic bio-degradable straws are a huge jump.

“When we recently learned that the recyclable straws we have been using are not actually recyclable in the Central Okanagan Regional District we knew we had to offer some alternatives,” says Darci Yeo, Owner of Bliss Bakery. “We have all seen enough pictures of turtles with a straw up their nose, or floating islands of plastic, we want to be part of the change to make things better.”

For guests that are wishing to make a conscious effort to reduce their waste bamboo straws offer a great alternative to throw away straws. The straws are directly sourced and are grown pesticide-free in a completely organic environment in the north of Bali and are crafted by local Balinese artisans. They are carefully selected taking into account the size and age of each bamboo tree and are cut accordingly to ensure the safety and well-being of the plant itself, the release said.

The bamboo straws are sourced through SinFreeStraws, a non-profit organization based in Hong Kong focused on removing single-use plastics from the environment, the release said.

However, according to a study that was published by the United Nations, half of the world’s bamboo species may be under threat of extinction due to deforestation.


