Kelowna-based KF Aerospace gets WestJet Encore contract

KF Aerospace has signed a long-term contract with WestJet Encore to provide line and heavy maintenance for its Bombardier Q400 fleet.

This is KF’s third contract with the award-winning airline family, that includes WestJet’s Boeing737 aircraft and the ultra-low-cost airline, Swoop.

KF will be servicing WestJet Encore from its Kelowna YLW base and has invested in staff and tooling capability to support the unique needs of the Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft.

In addition to being Canada’s largest commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, KF brings 44 years of experience as an airline operator.

“We’re excited to have WestJet Encore on board our legacy of maintenance and repair services,” said KF president, Tracy Medve. “We’re committed to continue providing unparalleled service to WestJet and its entire family.”

KF is honoured to support WestJet Encore’s service to regional Canadian destinations. KF also thanks Kelowna International Airport (YLW) for its support of the project and the domestic and global connectivity WestJet brings to the Okanagan.

