Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducting vessel checks on Okanagan Lake. (Photo/RCMP)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducting vessel checks on Okanagan Lake. (Photo/RCMP)

Kelowna boater bounced from Okanagan Lake after refusing breath sample

RCMP was conducting patrols, checking vessels for safety compliance

A Kelowna man faces potential criminal charges after RCMP stopped a possibly impaired boater on Okanagan Lake Tuesday (Aug. 09) evening near Vernon.

Officers were conducting patrols, checking 22 vessels for compliance.

“During one of those safety checks investigators detected possible signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication from a boat operator,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The man was asked to provide a breath sample, which he refused to do. He was arrested and the boat towed to shore. The boat operator is a 51-year-old Kelowna man.

“We want to remind everyone that impaired boating is illegal and punishable under the criminal code, said Sgt. Justin Thiessen, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “There’s zero tolerance for it and we will continue to be out checking for it.”

According to the Transport Canada website, convictions for a first offence of impaired can result in fines, prohibition from operating a boat or motor vehicle, seizure of the boat for a period of time, and possible prison terms.

READ MORE: Woman in serious but stable condition after boat crash near West Kelowna marina

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Boatingdrunk driverdrunk drivinglakesOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting
Next story
Privacy experts disagree with RCMP that spyware is similar to wiretapping

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducting vessel checks on Okanagan Lake. (Photo/RCMP)
Kelowna boater bounced from Okanagan Lake after refusing breath sample

(Kelowna RCMP - Contributed)
Man wanted B.C. wide allegedly steals vehicle from Golden, arrested in Kelowna

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding two unsolved crimes involving the two individuals pictures (Crime Stoppers)
Crime Stoppers appealing for information on two Lake Country thefts

Kelowna Fire Department Station 1 on Enterprise Way. (Photo/Steven Lin)
Kelowna commercial businesses urged to be wildfire smart