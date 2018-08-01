(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Kelowna cannabis company is hiring

The Flowr Corporation, a Health Canada Licensed producer is hiring

The Flowr Corporation, a Health Canada Licensed producer of cannabis for the Canadian medicinal and adult use markets, is hiring for numerous positions at its expanding Kelowna cultivation, processing and research campus, a Flowr release said.

Flowr has posted management and staff roles in construction,facilities, production, administration and other departments online.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply through the website as soon as possible, candidates will be interviewed during the first two weeks of August. Applications will be accepted only via the website.

READ MORE: Kelowna food workers make the switch to cannabis

Flowr is in the process of completing construction of 84,000 square feet of cultivation, processing and office space and a 50,000 square foot research and development facility (pending local governmental approval) in Kelowna.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising
Next story
B.C. family urges parents to follow gut after toddler contracts E.coli infection

Just Posted

Wildfire crews combat fires sparked by lightning near Central Okanagan

Air support is being used on two fires outside of Peachland and West Kelowna

Children left fatherless after heart transplant fails

The friends and family of a former Kelowna man are looking to raise funds to help his wife

Kelowna cannabis company is hiring

The Flowr Corporation, a Health Canada Licensed producer is hiring

Air balloon takes Kelowna neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Businesses concerned about the state of downtown Kelowna

A recent survey conducted by the chamber showed businesses are concerned about the environment

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

Wildfire reported at Monte Lake

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze near Monte Lake

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border

UPDATE: New fires sparked at Mabel and Monte Lakes

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

B.C. family urges parents to follow gut after toddler contracts E.coli infection

The cause of infection is unknown, but parents suspect it came from deer feces

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

Steele: Caring for your shade trees in the heat

Shade trees create natural, free air conditioning.

Feds ease carbon tax thresholds

Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Quebec have carbon pricing plans expected to meet requirements for 2019

Most Read