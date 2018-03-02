Kelowna’s re-branded Playtime Casino features tables games, slot machines and sports betting, as well as two new eateries and entertainment.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna casino re-opens under new name

Playtime Casino Kelowna underwent a $3.6 million refurbishing and re-branding

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment are betting its newly re-branded and refurbished Kelowna casino will be a hit, both with gambles and diners.

Th new Playtime Casino Kelowna, formerly Lake City Casino, recently underwent a $3.6 million renovation, adding two restaurants, updating the gaming floor, moving some features to different areas within the casino and increasing the workforce by 50 employees. The casino now employs 270 people.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Playtime Casino Kelowna,” said Gateway CEO Tony Santo, who was on hand for the event Thursday evening.

“It being Gateway’s first Playtime Casino location, it makes its grand opening even more exciting for all of us.”

He said he felt Kelowna was the perfect location to launch the company’s new brand.

With more of focus on food and entertainment than before, with its new Buffet and Match eateries, the casino hopes to draw a more varied crowd. The Match Eatery and Public House is the eighth one opened at a Gateway casinos across B.C.

The Kelowna casino, located downtown across from Prospera Place and beside the Delta Grand Okanagan Hotel on Water Street, features a wide array of slot machines, as well as table games, a poker room, the restaurants, a bar and sports betting.

