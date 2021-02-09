Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Kelowna Chamber supports Albas’ bid to open interprovincial liquor sales

Albas’ private member’s bill calls for easier cross-country booze distribution

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas’ private member’s bill asking the federal government to allow interprovincial booze shipments is gaining steam in the Okanagan.

Lightning Rock Winery owner and Summerland Chamber president Ron Kubek launched a petition supporting the bill, which has garnered 1,674 signatures throughout the country.

Now, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is backing the petition and the bill, asking others to do the same.

The chamber’s president Jeffrey Robinson said for several years they had submitted policies to the provincial and federal governments, asking them to allow interprovincial shipping of beer, wine and spirits.

“We always hear enthusiastic support, but then nothing ever happens to change the status quo,” Robinson said.

The chamber added using Canada Post for shipment is “an elegant work-around” to get Okanagan-produced wine and spirits into consumers’ hands, especially during this time when travel restrictions are in place, and people can’t experience the valley’s products.

“It’s time. Canada Post would welcome the business. Canadians would welcome more open access to Canadian-made artisanal products. And we would all benefit,” Robinson said.

The petition will be open for signatures until Feb. 14.

For more information on Albas’ bill, go to parl.ca. For the petition, visit petitions.ourcommons.ca.

READ: MP Albas drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

canadian politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines
Next story
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

Just Posted

Photo from Lori Heczko of an owl in Rutland.
PHOTOS: ‘Hoo’ is that watching over Rutland?

An owl was spotted perched outside a home in Kelowna

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Chamber supports Albas’ bid to open interprovincial liquor sales

Albas’ private member’s bill calls for easier cross-country booze distribution

The Okanagan Rail Trail continues to be a popular trail for walkers, cyclists, cross-country skiers and snowshoers in the winter. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail popular among winter enthusiasts

Cyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, walkers all enjoying trail to improve COVID lethargy

A map of the proposed addition to the Wilden neighbourhood. (Contributed)
Kelowna council moves Wilden neighbourhood expansion forward

The expansion would see 107 single-family lots, two sets of townhomes and a neighbourhood park

A rendering of one of the newly approved Central Green buildings. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Central Green project final 2 buildings given thumbs-up

New buildings set to contain 214 units, bringing Central Green to a total of 748 homes across its six buildings

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
WATCH: Vernon man arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker threatens employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
First dust advisory of 2021 stirred up in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Caribou herds in B.C. are divided into four groups, southern mountain (shown), central mountain, northern mountain and boreal. (Black Press Media)
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

Sleds can ride in the Lake Play area on Queest Mountain once more

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Keremeos girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Goose cull on target for Vernon

Tight timeline as city prepares to rid beaches of hundreds of birds

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Most Read