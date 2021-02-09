Kelowna Chamber supports Albas’ bid to open interprovincial liquor sales

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas’ private member’s bill asking the federal government to allow interprovincial booze shipments is gaining steam in the Okanagan.

Lightning Rock Winery owner and Summerland Chamber president Ron Kubek launched a petition supporting the bill, which has garnered 1,674 signatures throughout the country.

Now, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is backing the petition and the bill, asking others to do the same.

The chamber’s president Jeffrey Robinson said for several years they had submitted policies to the provincial and federal governments, asking them to allow interprovincial shipping of beer, wine and spirits.

“We always hear enthusiastic support, but then nothing ever happens to change the status quo,” Robinson said.

The chamber added using Canada Post for shipment is “an elegant work-around” to get Okanagan-produced wine and spirits into consumers’ hands, especially during this time when travel restrictions are in place, and people can’t experience the valley’s products.

“It’s time. Canada Post would welcome the business. Canadians would welcome more open access to Canadian-made artisanal products. And we would all benefit,” Robinson said.

The petition will be open for signatures until Feb. 14.

For more information on Albas’ bill, go to parl.ca. For the petition, visit petitions.ourcommons.ca.

